Politics

NPP youth invited soothsayer to Kafaba over burning of their party shed

File photo

A New Patriotic Paty (NPP) Youth group in Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region is responsible for inviting the famous Soothsayer who led the lynching of the 90- year old woman Madam Akua Denteh over the burning of their party shed in Kafaba.

This was made known to the Police by the Chief of Kafaba, Yahaya Seidu when he was invited by the Savannah Regional Police Command for interrogation, according to Bole based Nkilgi FM’s source.



Kafabawura Yahaya reportedly disclosed to the Police when he was invited to the Savannah Regional Police headquarters in Damongo that an NPP youth group informed him about the burning of their shed by an unknown person(s) and that they were bent on finding the person who burnt their shed hence inviting the soothsayer who went over board to also “expose witches” leading to the lynching of the old woman.



Kafabawura Yahaya informed the police that he kicked against inviting the said soothsayer into the community and rather asked for a Qur’anic recitation to maintain peace in the area after the NPP shed was burnt down by an unknown person(s).



The soothsayer according to Kafabawura Siedu was brought into the community at his blind side and only heard about the death of the old lady when a Police Van had come in for the body of the deceased.



He said the video first showed on TV3 in which the old woman was being whipped by some women made him very angry and so he sent for the leadership of the NPP youth group to question them.



Earlier granting an interview to the media Kafabawura Seidu Yahaya has questioned if the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa (I) will be arrested for anything that happens in Damongo, capital of the Savannah Region.

The Chief who admits he was informed by the NPP youth over their burnt shed but he cannot be blamed for the lynching of the woman.



“Yes the youth informed me as a Chief about going to bring the woman over their burnt ‘shed’ and that was their decision and not mine”, he revealed.



Leading members of the said NPP Youth were supplied by the Kafabawura and they have since been invited by the Savannah Regional Police command to assist in the investigations of Police.



Meanwhile a son of the Chief of Kafaba told Nkilgi FM that a grand daughter of the late 90-year old Akua Dengeh was among those who lynched her on that faithful day.



He said her grand daughter was the one doing the whipping with the soothsayer.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.