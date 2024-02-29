NPP youth of Busunu applauds the sterling leadership of Professor Kalamonia

Professor Kalamonia with some youth of Busunu

Source: Isaac Nongya, Contributor

On Sunday, February 25, the final funeral rite of a woman of substance, indeed a woman of virtue, the late Busunuwuriche Hajia Azara Seidu, was performed.

People from all walks of life came to Busunu to pay their last respects and prayers to her.



Indeed, it was a great honour to have people in and around come to mourn with the family, but in a twist of events, the event sadly suffered what has been described as political embarrassment at the scene.



According to Seidu Sakibu, P.R.O of the youth Group called CUGAB, at the commencement of the event, some NDC hoodlums from Tamale, known as "Hawks," who were spotted in NDC-branded T-shirts and labelled “24 Hour Economy," stormed the venue to cause chaos.



Before the arrival of the government's delegation, they attacked an NPP-branded party vehicle and got its driver's mirror destroyed.



He added that security personnel at the event fired warning shots to disperse such an unfortunate attack on innocent people.

The same thugs in the NDC-branded T-shirts were seen trying so hard to prevent the government delegation led by the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, the MP for Damango, Lawyer Abu Jinapor, the Savannah Regional Chairman, Professor Kalamonia, and the Regional Minister from accessing the grounds left alone to mount the podium that was meant to host the dignitaries.



Professor Kalamonia, in his leadership skills, instructed and cautioned his security details and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroots in the attempt to implore negative mechanisms to resist the attempt, to be calm, and to allow the security agencies present at the venue to handle the situation.



This caught the attention of the public gathered at the funeral, and Chairman Kalamonia was commended for his sterling leadership.



He was applauded for his kind leadership skills and for calling on the leadership of the party, right from the constituency and regional level, to ensure they put some mechanisms in place to stall any future thuggery plans of the NDC in the 2024 general election.



