NPP youth on rampage at Sagnarigu office over nomination forms dispute

File photo

Some angry supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sagnarigu municipality of the Northern Region, have attacked the constituency office in Shisgagu, vandalizing the property.

According to a 3news.com report, the incident was triggered by the party's alleged attempt to impose the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, Felicia Tettey, as the candidate for the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



A video circulating on social media shows the unhappy youth accusing the party leadership of denying them nomination forms for Dr Wahab Alhassan, who intended to contest in the primaries.



The party constituency officers refused to provide the nomination forms, prompting the youth to resort to vandalism as a form of protest.



During the attack, burglar-proof windows, plastic chairs, benches, and the office door were damaged, leaving a scene of destruction.



The controversy surrounding the nomination forms is linked to the recent directive by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP, calling for a free process for the picking of nominations.

However, unconfirmed reports suggest that there are directives from the presidency to allow Felicia Tettey, who also serves as a campaign coordinator for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the region, to run unopposed.



On Thursday, July 13, some persons, including the Northern Region Minister, Alhaji Saani Alhassan, the Sagnerigu Municipal Chief Executive, constituency executives, and the husband of Felicia Tettey, picked the nomination forms for her to contest the primaries for a second time.



In 2020, Felicia Tettey polled 26,434 votes representing 43 per cent for the NPP while the NDC candidate, A.B.A. Fuseini, polled 34,989 votes representing 57 per cent.



NW/DA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







