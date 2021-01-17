NPP youth vow to resist reappointment of Bin Salih as Reg. Minister

The group say they are against the reappointment of the former regional minister

A youth group associated with the NPP in the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa DBI Constituency of the Upper West Region says it will oppose the re-appointment of the immediate past Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin Salih as the Upper West Regional Minister by President Akufo-Addo.

According to the group, the re-appointment of Dr Hafiz Bin Salih as the Regional Minister will not only be inimical to the fortunes of the party in the region but suicidal with disastrous consequences that will take the party decades to rectify and overcome.



Addressing a news conference at Fian on Saturday January 16, the Convener of the Concerned NPP Youth of DBI Julius Angyobore said the Dr Hafiz Bin Salih gained notoriety of campaigning against some parliamentary candidates of the party in the region in the 2020 polls as he considered them not to have supported his Chairmanship bid during the regional executives election thereby trading off some of the NPP seats to the opposition NDC for his parochial interest.



“The Minister even went to the extent of using monetary enticement through his surrogates to vote skirt and blouse on the eve of the elections”.



He indicated that the immediate past Regional Minister is not approachable.



“But this has not come to us as a surprise as the conduct of government appointees in the first four years led to our massive loss of most of our seats.



”One of such appointees is the immediate past Regional Minister for the Upper West Region, whose poor human relations, abuse of power, arrogance, and self centeredness contributed to such loss in the Upper West Region”.



The Convener of the Concern NPP Youth of Daffima/Bussie/Issa noted that after Dr Hafiz failed to secure the nod for the Regional Chairmanship race, he has been working against the Regional Chairman S.B Kangberee and his Executives and other Constituency Executives he alleged did not support his chairmanship bid on assumption of office us the Regional Minister.



“He equally starved party leadership of resources and support that could have made the campaign easier and created a wide gap between party and government, hence the results we have had as a Region”.

He reminded the President and leadership of the party from Regional to National that they will resist any attempt to re-appoint Dr Hafiz Bin Salih in the coming days should he nominated.



Meanwhile, similar news conference has been organized in Wa Central and Lawra constituencies bringing the number of constituencies against the re-appointment of Dr Hafiz to three.



BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT BY CONCERN NPP YOUTH OF DAFFIAMA/BUSSIE/ISSA



Press Conference By Concern NPP Youth of Daffiama/Bussie/Issa Constituency



16th January,2021



The Teaming Youth of Daffiama/Bussie/Issa Constituency of the NPP wish to congratulate his Excellency President Nana Addo and his able Vice for the resounding victory.



A confirmation that the Ghanaian people duly appreciate your numerous pro-poor initiatives that are targeted at reducing the economic hardships of the Ghanaian People.



We however wish to make this Clarion for your consideration as listening father ,that we strongly object and are firmly opposed to the reappointment of Hon. Hafiz for the position of Upper West Regional Minister, as we are unhappy with results from the December 7 parliamentary elections where we lost our commanding majority and the subsequent loss of our candidate for The Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament (8th parliament).

The Regional Minister who has become a lion that no one can approach him and no wonder he has turned the RCC into a Lion’s den that is as quiet as the cemetery.



The Regional Minister who has the perchance of undermining party leadership has no regard for party elders and has relegated party youth and grassroots, suffix it to say he has completely abandoned the party.



Hon. Dr Hafiz greatest legacy in this Region is his unbridled quest to make wealth at all cost therefore his concentration basically on selling contracts and taking his 10%.



Hon. Hafiz as a Regional Minister again would not only be inimical to the fortunes of the party but would be suicidal with disastrous consequences that it would take the party decades to rectify and overcome.



We believe and expect Mr. President is a listening leader and should listen to the voices of the masses of his people, else we could be confronted with the worse version of what happened in 2020 in 2024.



After he failed to secure the nod for the Regional chairmanship, he has been working against the Regional Chairman and his Executives and other Constituency Executives he alleged did not support his chairmanship bid on assumption of office us the Regional Minister.

He equally starved party leadership of resources or any support that could have made the campaign easier and created a wide gap between party and government, hence the results we have had as a Region.



No wonder he has even gained the notoriety of campaigning against some parliamentary candidates in the 2020 polls whom he considered not to have supported his chairmanship bid, even to the extent of using monetary enticement through his surrogates to vote skirt and blouse on the eve of the election.



We are therefore appealing to the President, Vice president and party leadership not to offer him any appointment particularly the position of the Regional Minister.



That will be tantamount to murdering the party’s fortunes within the region and beyond.



Persons who connect well with the grassroots and who can contribute to the party’s fortunes in the Region are those we expect the President in consultation with party leadership to appoint to enable us have a resounding victory in the 2024 elections and to continue to build on the party’s grassroots.



We are picking intelligence, Hon. Hafiz Bin Salih is to be reconsidered for appointment for the post of the Regional Minister.



Let’s mince no words in reminding Mr President and the Party leadership from Regional to National, we will resist any attempt to reappoint him in the coming days/weeks should he be mistakenly be nominated once again.



Our love and sacrifice for the party cannot be disrespected and disregarded because one individual must be pleased.

Thank you.



Your’s in the service of party



.……. Signed…..



Angyobore Julius



……………………



(Convenor)



Contact 0552100909