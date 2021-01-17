NPP youth vow to resist reappointment of Bin Salih as Regional Minister

Some NPP members holding a placard with the inscription 'Party structures must work'

A youth group associated with the NPP in the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa DBI Constituency of the Upper West Region says it will oppose the reappointment of the immediate past Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih as the Upper West Regional Minister by President Akufo-Addo.

According to the group, the re-appointment of Dr Hafiz Bin Salih as the Regional Minister will not only be inimical to the fortunes of the party in the region but suicidal with disastrous consequences that will take the party decades to rectify and overcome.



Addressing a news conference at Fian on Saturday, January 16, the Convener of the Concerned NPP Youth of DBI Julius Angyobore said the Dr Hafiz Bin Salih gained notoriety of campaigning against some parliamentary candidates of the party in the region in the 2020 polls as he considered them not to have supported his Chairmanship bid during the regional executives' election thereby trading off some of the NPP seats to the opposition NDC for his parochial interest.



“The Minister even went to the extent of using monetary enticement through his surrogates to vote skirt and blouse on the eve of the elections”.



He indicated that the immediate past Regional Minister is not approachable.



“But this has not come to us as a surprise as the conduct of government appointees in the first four years led to our massive loss of most of our seats.

”One of such appointees is the immediate past Regional Minister for the Upper West Region, whose poor human relations, abuse of power, arrogance, and self-centeredness contributed to such loss in the Upper West Region”.



The Convener of the Concern NPP Youth of Daffima/Bussie/Issa noted that after Dr Hafiz failed to secure the nod for the Regional Chairmanship race, he has been working against the Regional Chairman S.B Kangberee and his Executives and other Constituency Executives he alleged did not support his chairmanship bid on assumption of office us the Regional Minister.



“He equally starved party leadership of resources and support that could have made the campaign easier and created a wide gap between party and government, hence the results we have had as a Region”.



He reminded the President and leadership of the party from Regional to National that they will resist any attempt to re-appoint Dr Hafiz Bin Salih in the coming days should he nominated.



Meanwhile, similar news conference has been organized in Wa Central and Lawra constituencies bringing the number of constituencies against the re-appointment of Dr Hafiz to three.