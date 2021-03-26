NPP youth wing: Statement on the decision of GIJ Management to defer programmes of some students

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer, NPP

The National Youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of the decision of Management of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to cause students who paid their fees after the registration deadline to defer their respective programmes.

We acknowledge the magnanimous posture of Management to have extended the registration deadline severally, from the initial date of 26th December, 2020 to 25th February, 2021.



We also acknowledge the importance of fees in the running of the school and how imperative it is for students to register on time to permit smooth allocation of lecture hall,



preparation of lecture and examination time tables among others.



That notwithstanding, we respectfully call on Management to stretch its empathy towards the students a little bit longer and rescind its decision on the instant matter.



It is trite knowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic and its concomitant economic challenges that have caused havoc across the globe did not spare families and individuals in Ghana. A lot of people lost their livelihoods and their finances destabilized. It will take considerable time for them to recover and get back to their feet again.

It’s on this premise that, with all humility, we impress upon Management to be extra lenient to the students in this difficult period and allow those who paid their fees after the deadline to partake in all activities under this academic calendar.



The students have gone through a lot over the last one year and it wouldn’t be out of place for Management to be extra magnanimous to them.



Thank you



Signed



Henry Nana Boakye Esq. (National Youth Organizer, NPP)