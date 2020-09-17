Politics

NPP youth wing and Loyal Ladies commence campaign with street car wash, others

Some members of the New Patriotic Party at the street car wash program

The much-publicised 'Car Sticking and Street Car Wash' program kicked off in grand style in the District capital, Twifo Praso.

Giving back to society and for that matter reaching out to motorists is a gene embedded in few people who believe that love and care must be expressed in whatever form possible to enhance social networking.



In the quest to ensure 'NO LIFE IS LOST' before during and after the election, this program was put up by Francis Anorya, TAM Youth Organizer, Fobi Gyekye, Former Tescon Organizer, University of Ghana, Legon, Mavis Afranie, Commander, TAM Loyal Ladies, Edwin Addea, TAM New media Coordinator and sponsored by the TAM DCE, Robert Agyeman Nyantakyi and other well-wishers.



Drivers and motorists relaxed with a chilled Eku Juice as their cars and motors were been washed.



Participants were also given safety education on driving. The program was overwhelmed by first-time voters who came from the various communities to register with New Patriotic Party's Loyal Ladies.

The event was even made worth remembering with Loyal Ladies from Cape Coast and Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituencies joining to make the program a success.



In solidarity, were the District Chief Executive, the Parliamentary Candidate and the Constituency Executives.



Indeed, the battle is the Lord’s and all efforts must be harnessed to execute the victory Agenda for Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It is worth telling that the number of cars that showed up for washing outstripped the capacity of the washing bay to the extent that, vehicles had to park on the shoulders of the road and this made a huge statement about the interest constituents had in the event.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.