NPP youth wing shakes Ashanti Region with campaign

National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party has rekindled the spirit of the party in the Ashanti Region with a consultative, rejuvenating and energizing tour led by the National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha.

The tour began on Wednesday, April 17 and ended on Saturday, April 20.



Salam Mustapha was accompanied by youth organizers regional and constituency youth organizers of the party.



The team embarked on media tours justifying why the Ashanti Region should rally behind Dr. Bawumia. There were tours to about 13 constituencies. In each constituency, engagements were held with targeted youth groups to rally support for the party’s 2024 campaign.



The team stressed the need for the youth of the region not to only vote for the party but also to actively participate in the campaigns. A case was also made for the endorsement of the party’s parliamentary candidates across all constituencies in the region.



Some of the constituencies visited include Bosome Freho, Juaben, Agona, Ejura, Kwabre East, Ejisu, Old Tafo, Manhyia South, Manhyia North, Oforikrom and Bantama. Mini-rallies were held in some of the constituencies.



Salam Mustapha who led the team emphasized the need for Ghanaians to make a critical choice in the 2024 polls. Salam Mustapha, in one of the media engagements as part of the tour, noted that ‘the 2024 election is going to be about the comparative records of the two main candidates.’

Salam Mustapha also urged the region to support Dr Bawumia as he is not corrupt.



In his view, cases like the Airbus scandal and Ford Saga are indications of corruption on the part of John Mahama.



Salam Mustapha and the team also educated first-time voters in the Ashanti Region to actively participate in the limited voter registration exercise slated from May 7 to May 27 this year.



The youth commander of the governing New Patriotic Party used the tour as an opportunity to educate the youth group on how to canvas for votes.



The team has promised to replicate the same in other regions.