NRSA PRO Pearl Sateckla adjudged Best in Media Engagement

Pearl being presented with her award

Source: NRSA

The Public Relations officer of the National Road Safety Authority, Pearl Adusu Sateckla has won the best Public Relations officer in Media Engagement at the just ended 2022 PROs Review Summit and Awards ceremony held in Accra.

The event is aimed at creating a platform for all government PROs to network, review their activities, strategize on government communication, and award hard working Public Relations Officers from various Ministries, Department and Agencies in the year under review.



The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who was the Guest of Honor for the occasion, urged the Public Relations Officers to up their game and be relevant at their various institutions, and also make good use of the Bonsu Platform provided by the ministry to support government communication.



Receiving her award, Mrs. Pearl Sateckla thanked organizers of the event and dedicated the award to all staff of the National Road Safety Authority.

She also appreciated all media houses for creating a huge platform for the National Road Safety Authority to leverage on to educate and sensitize all levels of road users, which ignited the recognition and awarding winning.



She added that the awards is a source of motivation to do more advocacy and sensitization through constant media engagement, and to promote road safety in the country and to ultimately win more awards for her organization.



The event, which brought together about eighty Public Relations Officers, was organized by the Information Service Department in conjunction with the Ministry of Information.