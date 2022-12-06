NRSA commends Dampare for contributing to traffic reduction, casualties

The team from the NRSA with the IGP

The management of the the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), led by its Board Chairman, Jermaine Nkrumah, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his immense contributions to the reduction in the road traffic reduction and casualty situation in the country.

They made this known when the team visited the IGP at his office at the Police Headquarters in Accra.



“This unprecedented achievement has been partly attributed to the dynamism of the IGP and the introduction of innovative operations by the police in road traffic management since the IGP's assumption into office,” the board chairman said.



The delegation also presented a citation to the IGP, while acknowledging the proactive leadership and dynamism he has introduced into the police force in general, as well as the Motor Traffic and Transport Department in particular.



The NRSA delegation also included the Ag. Director-General of the Authority, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng.



He expressed the hope that the initiatives put in place which has effected the reduction in Crashes, Injuries and Deaths( CIDs) on Ghana’s roads would be enhanced to sustain the gains made so far.



In response, the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, thanked the NRSA for the recognition and attributed the gains made in road traffic enforcement under his leadership to the entire management of the Ghana Police.

He disclosed that the police has started a new operation to check overloading of vehicles during the festive season and beyond, which is being piloted at Enyinam and its environs.



He added that this initiative will be replicated throughout the country.



He also promised to cooperate with the National Road Safety Authority to enhance road safety management in the country.



The objective of the courtesy call is to deliberate on ways of enhancing and strengthening the collaboration effort of the two institutions to significantly reduce crashes and its associated injuries and deaths in the country.



