NRSA issues regulatory directives to transport operators

File photo of commercial vehicle

Below is the full directive…



NRSA Issues Regulatory Directives to Transport Operators



They are as follows:

All target operators are required to assign two drivers to all trips that are in excess of 8hrs or 500km and to submit a journey plan for all such routes. This is enforceable from April 1st, 2021.



All Target Operators are required to train their drivers in Defensive Driving in accordance with standards approved by the Authority & DVLA. This is enforceable from July 1st, 2021.



All Target Operators are required to introduce the use of vehicle log books to help enforce the protocols on maximum driving hours & high speeds. This is enforceable from April 1st, 2021.



All Target Operators shall be required to appoint Road Safety Officers who shall be responsible for conducting pre-departure checks at all terminals. The Operators shall notify the Authority of the appointment on or before April 1st, 2021.



All Operators providing inter-city services shall fit retro-reflective tapes approved by DVLA on their vehicles in accordance with Regulation 80 of L.I.2180. This shall be enforceable on April 1st, 2021

Consequences for Non-Compliance



To ensure enforcement of these directives, Road Safety Inspectors appointed by the Authority shall conduct random and periodic operational audit at target terminals.



All such Transport Operators who fail to comply with these directives issued pursuant to Act 993 shall be subject to the following consequences;



Compliance Notice;



Suspension of Operations; or

Imposition of an Administrative Penalty of between 5,000-20,000 penalty units depending of the nature of the breach and consequences for public safety.