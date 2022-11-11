NRSA removes 12,000 unapproved strobe lights on vehicles

National Road Safety Authority

More than twelve thousand (12,000) unapproved lamps have been removed so far from vehicles by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in collaboration with the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) since the enforcement of Regulation 85 of the L.I. 2180 of the Road Traffic Regulation.

The power to enforce the law came into effect on September 30, 2021, which enforcement started in October 2021 across the country.



According to the Eastern Regional Head of NRSA, Dennis Yirebu, little over one thousand (1000) unapproved lamps were confiscated in the Eastern region.



“In the Eastern Region, the strong teamwork between the three institutions resulted in a little over 1,000 lamps removed,” Dennis Yirebu said.

He disclosed this in Koforidua Thursday, November 11, 2022, during the opening ceremony for the training of accident and Traffic enforcement officers and DVLA Technician Engineers drawn from the Central, Central East, Tema, Accra, Volta, and Eastern Regions.



Strobe lights affixed to vehicles exposed other road users to crashes, especially at night.



Owners of vehicles have been advised to desist from installing strobe lights on their vehicles to avoid prosecution.