NRSA to begin removing broken-down vehicles from roads April 5; owners to be surcharged

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has bemoaned the increased number of abandoned and broken-down vehicles on the country’s roads.

It has also reminded Ghanaians that abandoning vehicles on the road is an offence liable “on summary conviction to a fine of not more than Two Hundred and Fifty Penalty Units or to a term of imprisonment of not less than twelve months or both,” as stipulated in Clause 21 of The Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683).



It, therefore, announced that effective Wednesday, 5 April 2023, it will liaise with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to “compulsorily remove or cause the removal of any broken-down motor vehicle or trailer left on a roadway or in any circumstance that poses danger, or that is likely to cause an accident or injury to any other person using the road.”

The vehicles, according to the NRSA, will be removed to a safe location and the authority will “surcharge the owner or person in charge of the motor vehicle or trailer with the cost of removal and storage for immediate payment prior to release to the owner.”