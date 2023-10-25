NRSA to commence regulation of commercial transport

National Road Safety Authority, logo

Source: GNA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is set to commence regulation of the Commercial Road Transport space in Ghana with the use of technology.

A statement issued by the Authority said it had developed an integrated automated system for regulating standards for road transport services to ensure quality of road transport services for the greater benefit and satisfaction of all road users.



It said pursuant to NRSA Act, 2019 (Act 993) and NRSA Regulation, 2022 (L.I 2468), the NRSA was mandated to regulate the Road Transport Services and enforce road transport-related standards, and regulations.



The statement said the initiative activated Regulation 49 of L.I 2468, which compelled commercial road transport operators to register and secure an operator’s license with the NRSA.



It said the regulatory process required fleet operators to meet set criteria for Registration and Entry License, which included the existence of technical or operational head, existence of operational policy and safety management plan, unique identifying symbols or colours, among others.



The statement said operators were expected to register online with their companies’ documents and other requirements.

It said the license would be a major requirement for their operators’ permits acquisition process at the Metropolitan Municipals and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



The statement said the integrated automated system would give NRSA access to monitor and track the operations and behaviours of individual drivers on the roads.



“This will in effect improve driver discipline and increase passenger safety,” it added.



David Osafo Adonteng, the Acting Director General, NRSA, said the initiative would improve passenger appreciation of the road transport system and reduce the risk of road traffic crashes.



He commended operators who had taken steps towards automating their operations and advised the rest to follow suit.

According to the statement, Adonteng said all transport operators were expected to register and get their operators’ license.



He said the Authority was carrying out the initiative with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), and the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE).



They are also currently engaging stakeholders and beneficiaries in sensitisation workshops ahead of the pilot scheduled for November 2023.



Adonteng entreated all stakeholders especially the media and the traveling public to embrace the initiative to promote passenger safety.