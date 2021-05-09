NRYN calls on Northern Regional Minister Shani Alhassan Shaibu

The courtesy call was to congratulate the Minister for his appointment by the President

The Northern regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has given the assurance of working with young people in the region to achieve progress in all sectors of National development.

According to him “the youth make more than 50% of the population of Ghana so attention should be given to the youth if we actually want to succeed in whatever things that we are doing”.



He added that “if the youth go unrecognized, you find them engaging in wayward things, things that are inimical to the growth of society. So, I am here, even though above the youthful age, but I will support young people because I still see myself as a youth”.



Mr. Shani Alhassan Shaibu was speaking at the meeting with the Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN) during a courtesy call on him at the regional coordinating council in Tamale.



The courtesy call was to congratulate the Minister for his appointment by the President and subsequent approval by Parliament as the Northern regional Minister and also seek for his support for activities of the NRYN.



The Minister commended the Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN) for the many positive initiatives they have embarked on in contributing to the human development of the region and assured them of his support for other positive initiatives.

Giving a progress report on campaigns that the NRYN carried out with the RCC support, the convener of the NRYN, Mohammed Inusah indicated that all MMDAs had pledged to fuse quarterly MMDAs education review meetings into their plans and Saboba and Karaga districts had reported they had successfully organized same in November 2020.



He also indicated that 1,000 books were donated to the Savelugu library and NABCO personnel trained to manage the Savelugu library after the Northern Regional Youth Network had embarked on the One District One Library campaign across the region.



The Convener of the Northern Regional Youth Network, Mohammed Inusah also appealed to the Minister to consider creating space for a young person at the regional security council and also direct the same at all MMDAs across the region.



He said young people’s inclusion in decision making is critical for development and having young people on the various security councils will help information gathering for timely interventions.