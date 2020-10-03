NSMQ 2020: Accra Aca boot champions Augusco out

At the end of the competition, Accra Academy had 53 points

Accra Academy has beaten defending champions St Augustine’s College and Kumasi Senior High and Technical School to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

It was the third quarter-final contest with the three schools representing Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti regions respectively.



After tying with Augusco in the first round, the Bleoo Boys led in round two and continued their dominance until they answered the final riddle to carry the day.



At the end of the competition, Accra Academy had 53 points while St Augustine and Kumasi Sec Tech had 50 and 38 points respectively. After Friday’s set of contests, the first semi-final clash is now known.

Opoku Ware School, Boa Amponsem SHS and Accra Academy will face off in the first semi-final contest of the quiz competition.



The quarter-finals, however, will continue on Saturday, October 3 with Achimota School coming up against Prempeh College and Kumasi Anglican SHS in the first contest of the day.