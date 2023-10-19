NSMQ grand finale rescheduled in honour of late Ga Manye

NSMQ postponed in honour late Ga Manye

Primetime Limited, the organiser of the National Science & Math Quiz (NSMQ), has announced the rescheduling date for the 2023 edition of the NSMQ Grand Finale.

This rescheduling, they stated, is to pay homage to the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei III.



The grand finale was first scheduled for October 24, 2023.



However, in a statement by the organisers; Primetime, the new date for the highly anticipated Grand Finale is set for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra.



“Primetime Limited announces that with tradition, and in memory of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei III, the Grand Finale of the National Science & Math Quiz, scheduled for Tuesday October 24, 2023, has been postponed. The new date for the Grade Finale is Tuesday, 31 October, 2023,at the National Theatre, Accra,” part of the statement read.



The organisers of NSMQ, also extended its condolences to the king of the Ga Mantse and the entire Ga state.

“Primetime conveys its deepest condolences to His Majesty King Tarkie II, Ga Mantse NIimei, Naamei an the Ga State, during this period of mourning. May the soul of our beloved Queen Mother forever rest in peace,” the statement added.



In the ongoing contest, Achimota School, Opoku Ware Senior High School were the first and second schools respectively to qualify for the grand finale.



PRESEC Legon, Mfantsipim Senior High School and Keta Senior High and Technical School are currently in a battle for grab the final spot to take part in the 2023 edition of the NSMQ.







