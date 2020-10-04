#NSMQ2020: Achimota School beat Prempeh College and Anglican SHS for the semi-final spot

Achimota School won the contest with 44 points

Achimota School in stiff competition with Prempeh College and Anglican Senior High School emerged the best school.

Achimota School at the end of the contest had 44 points , Prempeh College had 41 points and Anglican SHS had 27 points.



The competition was a tight one from round 1 to round 3 as Prempeh were in the lead but that didn’t hold for long as Achimota had an agenda to deny Prempeh their journey for a 5th title.



In the fouth round, Achimota was in the lead with 41 points with Prempeh behind with 34 points.



In the riddle round, despite Prempeh fighting hard to match up lost points, they couldn’t beat Achimota thus ending their journey for the 5th trophy.

End of Contest



What a "fantabulous" contest!



MOTOWN is through to the Semifinals ??????#NSMQQuarterfinals #NSMQ2020 #Primetime pic.twitter.com/AicgLE2j9M — NSMQ Ghana (@NSMQGhana) October 3, 2020