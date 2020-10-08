0
NSMQ2020: Adisadel College receives GH¢4000 boost ahead of today’s finals

ADISCO Donation 7.png The 1981 year group of the Adisadel College presenting the money to the contestants

Thu, 8 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 1981 year group of the Adisadel College has presented an amount of GH¢4,000 to the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz contestants who sail through to the finals of this year's competition.

Adisadel College comes against the Presbyterian Boys, Legon and Opoku Ware School in the grand finale which comes off today, October 8, 2020, at the University of Ghana campus.

The Santaclausians are being represented by Nonna Mbebo, Justice Apaw, and Henneh Ivan.

The two-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz have in all, made four appearances at the finals of the competition.

