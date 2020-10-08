NSMQ2020: How Social media are celebrating with PRESEC

The winners of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) are receiving numerous accolades from social media users over their historic win.
PRESEC can now brag of 6 trophies, becoming the Senior High School with the most wins in the competition.
In the final contest, Opoku Ware School had 21 points, Adisadel College had 31 points and Presbyterian Boys' Sec. won the contest with 36 points.
Below are some social media users are celebrating with the boys' school:
#NSMQFinals Presec dema Jama mke mr3 like Dr.UN ei suit ???????????? .. Adisco for come give them some Huhaha— BIIGFOOT Sneaker_Man (@surgy_biigfoot) October 8, 2020
At this juncture, @NAkufoAddo can you please open Accra sports stadium for us????????????????#Presec #NMSQ2020 #NSMQFinals #NSMQGrandFinale pic.twitter.com/3Y38UYTUYs— THE SUN IS YELLOW???? (@iambrokofi) October 8, 2020
I am a proud Presec vacation classes boy ???????? #NSMQFinals #NSMQ2020 #NSMQGrandFinale— KojoSakyi (@richiesachie) October 8, 2020
I will go to legon presec next year ????????????????#NSMQFinals— El Chairmano ????????????? (@leslianogh) October 8, 2020
Dem ask chairman say y say Owass lose aa he say the fire for demma Crest top nu rain puor for top #NSMQFinals #NSMQ— Maby Savage???????? (@maby_savage) October 8, 2020
Owass and Adisco dema ribs no reach???????????? #NSMQFinals #NSMQ pic.twitter.com/i5m9LHIzTp— S.O.L (@Kobby_Opare) October 8, 2020
So no Girls school has reached finals before #NSMQFinals— ???? (@BoleroSpicy) October 8, 2020
#NSMQFinals what owass contestants had to say after the competition???? pic.twitter.com/5SmTLaOuz2— KAY?? ? (@caleb_yeboah) October 8, 2020
This is what we call grand finale, u must work harder to come out victorious. All the best to all three schools but my bet is on @Presec. ????????#NSMQFinals #NSMQGrandFinale #NSMQ2020 #NSMQonjoy #NSMQ— Benjamin Oletey Kitcher (@BenjaminKitcher) October 8, 2020
#NSMQFinals #NSMQGrandFinale— Ophelia Amissah Debrah (@nanaesi_debby) October 8, 2020
ADISCO ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/YDfTEpRj9K
Those that your school has never participated in the NSMQ before nu abeg gather here...We have a part tonight???????? #NSMQFinals #NSMQGrandFinale— ???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????•???????? (@collins_reignss) October 8, 2020
Thank u PRESEC, nka by now dem start their AKATASLOPSA nd KUMERICA nonsense ????????#OWASS— NANA SAFO???? (@Nana_kwame_safo) October 8, 2020
#NSMQFinals
Now e make beans....Gapketor killed the Santamerica dream ???????????? #NSMQFinals pic.twitter.com/eJBXXG31FS— 20/06 (@On_De_BeaT) October 8, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- NSMQ2020: Adisadel College receives GH¢4000 boost ahead of today’s finals
- PRESEC ‘afa’, crowned champions of NSMQ 2020
- Adisco book 5th final in 6 years after seeing off Motown, Ketasco
- #NSMQ2020: Pope John Seminary trolled on Twitter for their poor performance
- #NSMQ2020: Achimota School beat Prempeh College and Anglican SHS for the semi-final spot
- Read all related articles