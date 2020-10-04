1
#NSMQ2020: Pope John Seminary Trolled On Twitter For Their Poor Performance

Pope Johns lost to Keta SHTS

Sun, 4 Oct 2020 Source: kuulpeeps.com

Pope John Seminary received their fair share of internet trolling for their Quarterfinals performance at the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Throughout the entire competition, Pope John Seminary was in third place, struggling to gain points to help them in the competition to get to the Semifinals.

Carrying the entire competition, Keta SHTS sailed through the stage, leading from round 1 to the final round.

At the end of the contest, Keta SHTS emerged winners with 36 points.

Navrongo came in second with 29 points ahead of fans’ favorite Pope John Seminary who only pulled 13 points.

Some referred to Pope Johns as “Paint Mu Champion”, following their deluxe advert.

Below are some tweets dragging Pope John Seminary in the mud.

















