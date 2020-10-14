NSMQ2020 champions to visit Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

The NSMQ winners will be visiting the Jubilee House today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will host Presbyterian Boys SHS, the 2020 winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) at the Jubilee House at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The school was represented by Daniel Gakpetor, Benjamin Quansah and Isaac Gyamfi, defeated Adisadel College and Opoku Ware SHS in the grand finale of the competition.



The visit to the Jubilee House follows an invitation by President Akufo-Addo when Presec Legon won the NSMQ aided by a vigorous old students campaign dubbed: “Let’s Talk About Six.”



President Akufo-Addo after the contest congratulated the winners and looked “forward to welcoming them to the Jubilee House soon”.

“Congratulations to PRESEC Legon for emerging victors in the #NSMQ2020. Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition. Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to Jubilee House soon,” he wrote on his Twitter timeline.



Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School won the competition in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009 & 2020.



