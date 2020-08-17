General News

NSS debunks claims of increase in allowances

National Service Scheme (NSS)

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has debunked claims of an increase in the allowances of National Service Personnel.

This follows social media claims that NSS personnel allowances has increased.



Speaking exclusively to UniversNews, Public Relations Officer of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Armstrong Esaah highlighted that the NSS is not considering on increasing allowances any time soon thus such false news should be disregarded.



“These reports on Social Media should be treated as rumors and nothing else, I have not heard of this and it is not something the NSS is considering at this time” he said.



Mr. Esaah clearly stated that “the increase is not impossible but at this time of year it would not happen”.



In May 2017 the allowances of National Service personnel were increased from 350 Ghana cedis to 599.04 Ghana cedis and has not been increased till date.

The increase was announced in a letter in 2017 signed by Mr. Ussif Mustapha.



Below are some social media reactions:





I’m hearing NSS allawa has been increased from 559gh to 800gh. If it’s true then the next batch really go feel Awurade ???? — Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) August 17, 2020

I heard Ghc200 is being added to the NSS pay. 4 mooreee for Nana. — ? (@Mahama_K) August 15, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.