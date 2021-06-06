NSS has good image now after ‘infamous’ 2014 scandal – Gifty Oware

Logo of National Service Scheme

The Deputy Executive Director for National Service Scheme (NSS), Gifty Oware-Aboagye says the Secretariat has earned a new image under the current management following the 2014 scandal that hit the NSS.

Speaking to Bonohene Baffour Awuah, on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Gifty Oware-Aboagye said the secretariat had to embark on rebranding to save itself from insults and public ridicule.



“The service had gone through some changes because of the scandal that occurred in 2014 that sent a chunk of the staff home. We’ve had very low staff strength because of the scandal. When you are walking around you hear people calling us thieves,” she bemoaned.



She continued “So the image of the Secretariat sunk very low at that time because of the scandal. And then we had to start all over again rebranding and changing the public perception about the Secretariat under our regime.”

The National Service Scheme dismissed 163 workers when the Board’s Disciplinary Committee unravelled financial malfeasance identified in the operations of the Personnel Allowances Accounts in the 2013/14 service year.



The scandal led to the dismissal of the then Executive Director, Alhaji Imoro alongside 34 other staff.



They were subsequently arraigned before court as a result of the rot uncovered.