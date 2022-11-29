NSS management summons Ashanti Regional Director over verbal attack on nurse

Ashanti Region NSS Director, Alex Poku Mensah

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has invited the director of its secretariat in the Ashanti Region for verbally attacking a female nurse.

The Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Secretariat, Mr. Alex Poku Mensah, was captured on tape verbally attacking a staff nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.



In the audio recording of the incident, Mr. Alex Poku Mensah is heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a house officer at the hospital.



Mr. Poku Mensah, in a heated exchange with the nurse, is heard verbally attacking her while touting his position and threatening to transfer the nurse from the hospital.



"If she does anything, come and inform me; I will use my power to ensure she is removed from here. I've introduced myself; I am the National Service Regional Director," Mr. Opoku is heard shouting at the nurse.



The nurse in return is heard saying, "do you also know me? Do you know my father?" To which a furious Mr. Opoku retorted, saying, "Fool, does the work belong to your father?"

In a release dated November 29, 2022, the management of the NSS described Poku Mensah’s action as unfortunate.



It added that it has invited the director to answer questions on the incident.



“The Management has since the development, invited the officer for preliminary investigations



"The Management of the Scheme regrets this unfortunate incident and wishes to reiterate its commitment and assurance to the public and the Nursing fraternity of our dedication to get this matter resolved,” parts of the statement by the NSS read.



The statement by the NSS comes after the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) called for the sacking of Alex Poku.

According to the association, the conduct of the Regional NSS Director at the Manhyia Hospital makes him unfit to occupy the position.



The association has warned that it will recall the services of its members at the hospital if the government fails to heed the demand for his dismissal within 72 hours.



View the statement by the NSS below:









Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:





IB/BOG