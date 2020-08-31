General News

NSS releases 2020/2021 postings

National Service Scheme

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has on Monday, August 31, 2020, released the postings of 86,478 eligible graduates to various agencies across Ghana.

All eligible national service personnel are therefore requested to log onto the scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and then proceed to the various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters before they book appointments online for registration and validation at designated centres in the regions.



In a press release signed by the Executive Director of NSS, Mustapha Ussif, registration and validation process would commence on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at all centres across the country.



All service personnel will begin work on Monday, September 7, 2020.



However, service personnel deployed to educational institutions are directed to hold on with their registration and validation until schools officially reopen.

“Management wishes to emphasize that it will not encourage the change of postings and therefore, urges all service personnel posted to accept their placements and consider it as part of their contributions towards the socio-economic development to the nation”.



Read below their press statement





