NSS releases PIN codes for second batch of 2020/2021 nurses enrollment

The National Service Scheme

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released a total of 6,160 Personal Identification Number (PIN) codes for the enrollment of the second batch of newly trained nurses from all the accredited Nursing and Midwifery Colleges in the country.

This is to enable them to begin their mandatory National Service for the 2020/2021 service year.



In a release signed by the Executive Director of the Scheme, Mustapha Ussif, the eligible nurses were advised to visit the Scheme’s website to retrieve the PIN codes with their respective index numbers.



A GH¢40 payment must also be made at any Agricultural Development Bank Ltd. or a GH¢41 Mobile Money payment must be made by the nurses to activate the enrollment process.



The release also urged prospective Service Personnel to complete their enrolment process on or before November 6, 2020.

“Management urges all prospective National Service Personnel to ensure that they complete their enrolment process on or before Friday, 6th November 2020,” the release read.



