NSS releases posting for trained teachers

National Service Scheme (NSS), Logo

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings for Fifteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventeen (15,517) trained teachers to undertake their national service for 2023/2024.

The NSS in a press statement dated January, 20,2023, stated that the newly trained teachers are required to log into their portal, https://www.nss.gov.gh to print their placement and appointment letters.



“The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, 20th January 2023, released postings of a total of Fifteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventeen (15,517) trained teachers who enrolled to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2023 /2024 service year.



“All eligible trained teachers are required to log onto the Scheme’s website at https://www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to print their appointment letters for endorsement by respective user agencies.,” part of the statement read.



The statement also added that management further directs the prospective service personnel to begin their national service on February 6, 2023.

Read the full statement below;







AM/KPE