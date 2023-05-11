0
Menu
News

NSS teacher arrested for defiling three girls in his class

Defiled Raped Molested File photo

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 24-year-old National Service Personnel (NSS), Bismark Ansu, has been remanded by the Bibiani Circuit Court for three weeks for allegedly defiling three pupils in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

Bismark Ansu, who served as a Class 2 teacher to the victims, reportedly organized extra classes at his residence without the knowledge of the school authorities under the pretext of completing the academic syllabus for the year according to a 3news.com report.

The report added that Ansu enticed three of the said students, aged between eight and nine years old, into engaging them in sexual intercourse.

Ansu is reportedly alleged to have used threats of harm, warning the young victims that he would kill them if they disclosed their ordeal to anyone.

However, several weeks later, the parents noticed abnormal blood discharges from their daughters' genitalia, prompting them to question the children and the victims bravely disclosed the harrowing experiences they had endured.

The case was then reported to the police in Sehwi Asawinso and a medical form was issued to the complainants, who took their daughters to the hospital for examination which later corroborated the defilement claims.

Bismark Ansu was arrested and charged. He was presented before the Bibiani Circuit Court and was remanded in police custody to reappear on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: