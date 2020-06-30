General News

NTC trains facilitators for better life for girls programme

The National Teaching Council (NTC) in collaboration with the Girl Child Education Unit of GES and support from UNICEF Ghana is organising a refresher capacity building programme to equip teachers with relevant skills ahead of the implementation of Better Life for Girls (BL4G) project

The Better Life for Girls (BL4G) initiative is a professional development programme that was designed to assist girls who are Junior High School (JHS) students in rural areas to excel in Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies so that they can perform better than, if not equal to their male counterparts.



The five-day training programme was designed to build the capacity of teachers in these areas who teach the related subjects in order to be able to adopt easy and creative methods to teach the girl child so that it can get the maximum impact it is intended to.



The programme which initially started in two districts; Dambai and Kpandai in the Oti Region, has now been extended to benefit seven districts in total with the other districts in the three regions in the northern sector of the country, namely; Nanumba-North, Saboba, Tolon, West Gonja, and West Mamprusi.



Currently, about 200 teachers are on the training grounds undergoing the professional development training programme to assist in the BL4G programme.



Executive secretary, NTC, Christian Addai-Poku, addressing the teachers participating in the five-day capacity building programme in Dambai, congratulated the teachers for availing themselves for such opportunities.

He indicated that the training manual for the programme had been developed after conducting needs assessment in those districts and that the facilitators on the programme were selected from GES employees, private school teachers and tutors from collages of Education.



He sensitised them on how such programmes are linked with teacher licensing and registration, entreating the teachers on the need to upload their information on the teacher portal early so that they can obtain the teacher license on time.



In the quest by a participant to know the relevance of the teacher license to teachers, Acting Director in charge of continuous Professional Development programme, NTC, Lawrence Sarpong, said: “With the Advent of the Licensing and Registration, records of teachers are kept on a digital database as the teacher’s testimonial. Individuals who want to engage the teacher in any part of the world shall only request the teacher’s pin to have access to academic, Professional, training and career records for decision making.”



The programme is also supported by the collaborative effort of National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).



Mr. Addai-Poku ended his message by encouraging all teachers to visit www.tpg.ntc.gov.gh and upload their information to enroll on the teacher Professionalism process.

