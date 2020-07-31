Diasporian News

NUGS-China hosts Prof. Adei, others at Graduation Mentorship Seminar

Prof Stephen Adei is a renowned educationist

The Academic Committee of the National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS), China, in collaboration with the Ghana Missions, Beijing, hosted renowned Ghanaian educationist, Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research boss, Prof. Kwame Antwi Agyeman, in a grand graduates farewell forum.

The ceremony saw over 100 Ghanaian college and university graduates from several academic fields across China together with Dr. Ato Akorful Andam, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Bright Nkrumah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Ms Florence Adwoa Ansah Asare, President of Ghana Trained Ghanaian Professionals, and the diplomatic corps of the Ghana Embassy in Beijing spearheaded by H.E. Edward Boateng together with his Deputy, H.E. Charles Dwamena.



The educationist, writer, economist, theologian, motivational speaker cum Chairman for both the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Development Planning Commission, Prof. Adei, began by acknowledging the achievements of the graduates, and commending Ghana’s Mission and the Union for the inventiveness to mentor the graduates at an early stage thus maximising their contribution to the national development plan.



As a die-hard nationalist, he advised the graduates to, “make a conscious effort to return home after your studies considering the numerous opportunities and sectors thirsting for your expertise”.



Throwing more light on the opportunities, he commended the current administration of Ghana for the implementation of a realistic long term development agenda captured in the booklet which he showed to the students on set.



This development plan which is envisaged to be completed in 2,057 focuses on the absolute peace and security of Ghana, long term economic growth and independence of Ghana, social growth through education and health development and others which need the effort, skills, and expertise of both local and foreign-trained professionals like his audience.

In order to fit into the highly competitive environment of Ghana as a foreign-trained graduate, however, Prof. Adei advised the graduands to acquire and develop some important skills such as language, communication and teamwork skills in order to be fully effective in whichever sector they find themselves.



“Graduation is not an end to education. You must never stop learning,” he added.



In a prior address, the CSIR Boss, Prof. Kwame Agyeman, also championed the need for the graduates to return to Ghana and the need to reflect but not solely dwell on their achievement, rather strive for higher achievements in order to be more useful to their communities.



Talking about the status and importance of Scientific Research in Ghana, the CSIR Chairman praised the current Government for their initiative to provide 1% of Ghana’s GDP for scientific research as part of the National Development plan.



He recounted that: “The work of the CSIR is to play an active role in the ongoing One District One Factory (1D1F), the One Village One Dam (1V1D), planting for food and jobs and other development policies of this administration.

He reiterated earlier submissions from Dr. Akorful Andam and Dr. Nkrumah that the Ghanaian foreign-trained professionals should come home and develop their own start-ups to ensure financial freedom and development of the Ghanaian Economy.



Ambassador, H.E. Boateng, ended the almost two-hour-long presentation session by congratulating the students and imploring them to make use of the networks they have built in the diaspora as they pursue their dreams.



He further advised the students to focus on using their skills to solve socio-economic problems. He worded, “The Pandemic has reset the economic and social clock of the world economies, it is, therefore, the time for Africa and for that matter Ghana, to amass all of its intellectual wealth for the development of the country”.



Benjamin Ohene Kwapong, the Chairman for the session and Chairperson of the Academic Committee in their vote of thanks, accorded the Ghana Diplomatic Corps and the resource persons their gratitude for honouring the invitation to make the program a success.

