NUGS Women's Commissioners supports Mepe

Secretary for Women Development

The Secretary for Women Development recently visited Mepe with her team as a response to the Akosombo spillage that submerged the town as a demonstration of our support.

The Secretary, being the Mother for all students, emphasized the importance of providing sanitary pads to help the young female students during their difficult times.



The Secretary also highlighted the need for women's empowerment and encouraged the women of Mepe to continue fighting for their rights and striving for progress. During her visit, the Secretary distributed sanitary pads to the female students and engaged in discussions with the community members. She listened to their concerns and assured them of the government's commitment to addressing their needs.



Additionally, the Secretary expressed her admiration for the resilience and determination of the people of Mepe. She acknowledged the hardships they have faced due to the Akosombo spillage and assured them of government support in the recovery process.



The visit by the Secretary for Women Development was a powerful demonstration of solidarity and support to the people of Mepe. It served as a reminder that they are not alone and that their issues and struggles matter to the government.

By providing sanitary pads to the young female students and advocating for women's empowerment, the Secretary showed her dedication to improving the lives of women and girls in Mepe. She emphasized the importance of education, health, and equal opportunities for women, as well as the need to involve them in decision-making processes.



Overall, the Secretary for Women Development's visit to Mepe was a moment of encouragement and hope.



It showed that the government is committed to supporting the people and working towards their development and empowerment. Together, with the support of the community and government, Mepe can overcome any challenges and progress towards a brighter future.



