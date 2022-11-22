NUGS cuts sod for the construction of 6 classroom block in Kassena Nankana West District

NUGS leadership cutting sod for the construction of the school block

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

The leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) on Friday, 18th November 2022, cut sod for the construction of a 6-unit classroom block with an ICT Center, library and other facilities in the Kanania a community in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

In a beautiful ceremony which was attended by both traditional and political leaders in the district, the President of NUGS, indicated that this project is part of what the union calls NUGS SPECIAL PROJECT, aimed at supporting the development of educational infrastructure at the basic school level in rural areas. Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo in his address stated “ there is a need to come together in taking steps that will safeguard the future of young students across the country, any attempt to leave this on the doorsteps of politicians will mean we are on a suicide mission," he stated,



The DCE of the Kassena Nankana West District, Hon Gerard Atogye in his address thanked the leadership of the union for the decision and praised it as the most impactful leadership he has witnessed in NUGS.



The District Education Director also hailed the building plan, indicating it provides a holistic approach to solving the educational infrastructure deficit of the area.

The traditional leadership of the area Organised a smock-wearing ceremony in honour of the NUGS President.



The project is expected to be completed in 6 months, with the use of volunteerism and partnering agencies led by the student front.



The National Union of Ghana Students in recent times has mounted a campaign for improvement in Basic School infrastructure, especially in rural areas and is expected to continue with initiatives such as these. The President in interviews with the media called on donors, volunteers and agencies to support the project with any form of resource or support that would help provide the desired results.