NUGS election: Sylvester Amoako threatens legal action if disqualified from race

NUGS presidential aspirant, Dr. Sylvester Owusu Amoako

A presidential aspirant in the 2021 National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Dr. Sylvester Owusu Amoako, has threatened to take legal actions if he is disqualified from the race on the basis of concerns about his student status.

He says that his legal team is already on standby to take action if the need be.



His comments were in reaction to his alleged disqualification from the election.



A report, making rounds on social media, suggests that even though the former University of Ghana Students Representative Council President performed satisfactorily during his vetting, his disqualification is “per the eligibility requirement pursuant to Article 21 of the NUGS Constitution."



Summary of the purported Vetting Committee’s remarks on Dr. Sylvester Amoako



Dr. Amoako believes that the report is fake and wants the public to disregard it.



He says that his status as a student of Central University College cannot be challenged.

“There is nothing that has been released so far and I’m hearing that it will be released tomorrow and I know from a very credible source that I don’t have any issues. Howbeit, we have a legal team in place, in case of any emaciations, I will respond to it. I am a full student of Central University College. We will release a communique tomorrow on the issue and at the end of the day, irrespective of whatever happens, we have our legal team and if it becomes necessary we will take legal action but as of now everything is fine” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NUGS Vetting Committee, Tony Nyarko, is calling for calm ahead of the official release of the vetting results.



He says that the circulating report is a deliberate attempt to dent the integrity of the electoral process.



“My committee is yet to release an official communique and so I don’t want to preempt any outcome of it. Let’s not preempt what we are going to do tomorrow. But I can tell you on an authority that we did not vet any person out and these things, as I have seen and heard, maybe calculated to marlin the integrity of our process and we are very much concerned,” he said.



The NUGS election is scheduled to take place on Monday, 3rd May, 2021.