NVTI certifies some master craft men in Sekondi

More than four hundred master craft men and women have undergone four-days intensive training to sharpen their skills in their areas of trade.

The trade Masters, studied entrepreneurship, health and safety, and code of ethics at a training programme organised by seasoned facilitators from the NVTI.



Mr John Ocran, the Commissioner for Testing at NVTI during the official closing ceremony and award of certificates reiterated the concern that skills training was not for the "dumb".



He said, "Research rather suggest the opposite as one must be very sharp-minded to Learn a skill".

Mr Ocran, therefore, urged the public to do away with such wrongful perceptions.



Dr. Dominic Eduah, the GNPC Foundation Chief Executive Officer, said the training formed part of the Foundation's economic empowerment initiative.



He urged the beneficiaries to apply the knowledge acquired as they distinguished themselves in their areas of trade.