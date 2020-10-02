NYA commences registration of youth-focused organizations on October 5

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The National Youth Authority (NYA), the foremost duty bearer in youth development service delivery will from Monday 5th October, 2020 commence the re-registration of existing and registration of all newly formed youth-focused/youth-based organizations in Ghana, the authority has announced.

This, process, according to management of the NYA is in fulfilment of Section (25) of the National Youth Authority Act (Act 939) which mandates the Authority to register all youth-led and youth-focused organizations at the community, district, regional and national levels leading to the formation of the Ghana Youth Federation as per Section 3(d) of the Act 939.



The basic purpose of this re-registration/registration exercise is to compile an up-to-date, comprehensive and reliable database of these organizations to ensure a purposeful and more effective coordination of youth development and empowerment interventions and to effectively regulate the youth sector.



This database, which will reflect the prevailing conditions of the youth will also provide the Authority a unique opportunity to meaningfully engage them to drive its overall national development goals.



The aim is to reach out to youth of all backgrounds and persuasions whilst rendering to them services that shape and empower them to be healthy, knowledgeable and responsible as well as equipped with requisite skills to become agents of positive change.

To achieve this, the Authority thereby seeks to, identify all youth groups operating in the country, profile all groups for effective programme segmentation, build a reliable and comprehensive database of all youth organizations and effectively regulate the activities of these registered organizations.



The NYA also seeks to foster information and knowledge sharing, cooperation, collaboration and networking amongst the organizations, facilitate a harmonious co-existence of all registered youth organizations as well as identify various youth organizations for support and guidance by the Authority whilst positioning the Authority to proficiently respond to the current and emerging trends in youth development service delivery and enhance its operational efficiency.



The Authority therefore urges all youth-focused organizations including adventure, disability and gender based, governance inspired, religious/faith based, settlement and/or community development, health based, students and youth networks to contact the nearest district, regional and national directorates of the Authority to fulfil this legislative requirement.

