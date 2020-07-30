General News

NYA to engage youth for solutions to aid Ghana’s post coronavirus recovery

National Youth Authority, Mr Sylvester Tetteh

National Youth Authority, under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is set to engage Ghanaian youth as part of the International Youth Day Celebration scheduled on 12th August 2020 to tackle the challenges created by the Covid-19 by providing solutions to aid Ghana’s post coronavirus recovery.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Youth Authority (NYA) Mr Sylvester Tetteh, his outfit is preparing towards the upcoming International Youth Day Celebration, a global annual event endorsed by the United Nations to underscore the immense contributions of young people and also raise awareness of challenges facing the world’s youth.



The Global theme for this year’s celebration is 'Youth Engagements for Global Action'.



The theme for 2020 highlights ways in which young people are enriching institutions and the needed efforts to enhance youth representation and engagements.



However, NYA boss revealed that the local sub-theme for Ghana hinges on 'Promoting Youth Engagement in Mitigating the Impact of COVID-19: the Need for Youth Innovation and Creativity.'

He explained that the local sub-theme was developed to encourage young people in Ghana to be at the forefront of efforts to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 on the country’s socio-economic, cultural and political lives.



“This calls for youth ingenuity and innovation in tackling challenges created by the pandemic and developing solutions to aid Ghana’s post-coronavirus recovery.



"In view of this, the National Youth Authority (NYA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) will engage the youth of Ghana in series of dialogues and activities to empower them to lead Ghana’s mitigation and adaptation efforts through diverse innovative approaches”, he explained.

