NaCCA launches teacher resource pack for new school curriculum

Primary school teachers will use the new resource pack to aid teaching and learning

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has developed a teacher resource pack as a complementary document to the training guide for in-service teachers on the implementation of the primary school curriculum.

The resource pack, also designed to serve as a source of reference to teachers during the preparation of their scheme of learning and lesson plans as well as teaching and assessment of learners, is divided into two main parts.



A detailed document containing the components of the resource pack noted that the first part focuses on the cross-cutting curricular issues, mainly the themes of the National Pre-Tertiary Curriculum Framework and the provisions for teaching, learning, assessment as well as school time arrangements.



It further delves into the general aims, rationale, subject areas and core competencies in the curriculum. It also contains guidelines to enable teachers prepare lessons and schemes of learning.



Guidelines on Peer Coaching and establishment of Professional Learning Communities in schools are also discussed in the first part of the curriculum.



The second part is devoted to the discussion of subject specific packs and divided into three main modules.

The modules include Front Matter, Pedagogy and Assessment and Lesson Planning.



In each subject pack, an overview of the subject curriculum in terms of the Subject Aims, Rationale and Philosophy and the structure of the curriculum is provided.



Additionally, each subject pack contains sample lessons from various strands and sub-strands across various classes to help teachers understand and know how to prepare lessons based on the new format for lesson planning and delivery.



There are accompanying worksheets with assessment tasks for each of the lesson plans in the resource pack, carefully packaged to help the teacher ─ who is recognised as a major stakeholder in the implementation of the revised curriculum ─ to be fully abreast with the sequence and progression of all the learning areas in the curriculum.



It is to enable teachers to understand the content of the curriculum; strands, sub-strands, standards, indicators and exemplars and related lesson planning, identification and use of resources, creative pedagogic approaches and assessment.