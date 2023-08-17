NaCCA to introduce QR code for identification of approved textbooks

NaCCA wants to introduce QR codes for textbooks

The Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prof. Edward Appiah, has stated that his outfit will come up with a QR code that will aid in the identification of approved textbooks for schools.

He disclosed that the invention of the QR code for approved textbooks is part of measures to overcome the challenge of unapproved textbooks that have become rife in the country.



The Director General of NaCCA noted that sole authorship for textbooks will be a thing of the past as they seek to have multiple authors.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 while touring schools for inspection of books for compliance, Prof. Edward Appiah cautioned various schools to purchase textbooks affirmed by NaCCA.



“We are coming up with QR codes which will be on all approved books so that anybody who buys you can just come and then you'll be able to know the book, whether it's approved the details, the date was approved, the quantity investment.



"One of the things that we are even trying to do is to avoid authors. So authors. We think that for the textbooks to be enriched, you need to have more than two or three authors,” he said.

Watch the interview below:





BS/NOQ