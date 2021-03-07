NaCCA warns pre-tertiary schools against using unapproved text books

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has served notice to both private and public schools against using unapproved text books.

The development comes after some publishing companies and individuals started advertising unapproved text books for use.



In a statement issued on March 6, 2021, NaCCA pointed out that one of such books is: ‘Golden History of Ghana for Basic 6,’ published by Golden Publications and authored by one Mercy Gyaa-Adiyiah.



“NaCCA wishes to inform all heads of pre-tertiary schools (both private and public), parents/guardians, publishers as well as the general public that it is illegal to use unapproved books (textbooks and supplementary readers) in pre-tertiary schools.



“The agency will soon embark on random visits to pre-tertiary schools. Any school found to be using unapproved books shall be brought to book. Similarly, drastic measures shall be taken against the publishers of such books,” the statement read.

NaCCA reiterated that it is the only institution mandated by the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023) to approve all teaching and learning materials for use in pre-tertiary schools in Ghana.



It therefore urged school heads, parents and other stakeholders in the educational sector to visit its website; http://www.nacca.gov.gh in order to access approved books by the agency.



