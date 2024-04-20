Naa Yomo Ayemuade back to Nungua after release - Report

Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII

There was excitement in Nungua, a suburb of Accra, following the release of Gborbu Wulomo’s supposed bride Naa Yomo Ayemuade who has been under police protection for weeks.

According to a video shared by TV3GH on X, the enthusiastic residents gathered at the entrance of the Nungua town amid singing and drumming.



"Our queen is back," they sang, as they welcomed Naa Yomo Ayemuade with a procession.



The report also added that elders of the town afterwards ushered her into the shrine.



Gborbu Wulomo, the chief priest, who was accused of marrying the underage girl was also spotted at the entrance of the shrine.



Meanwhile, the chief priest has remained quiet since the issue of his reported marriage to the minor unfolded.

Background



The police took custody of the minor following concerns over the legality of her supposed marriage. On the back of this, tension erupted when members of the Nungua Traditional Council stormed the hotel, where the queen was being kept, demanding her immediate release.



Despite all this, Gborbu Wulomo’s office has clarified that the relationship between Gborbu Wulomo and 16-year-old girl Naa Ayemoade is customary and not a marriage.



Addressing a press conference at the office of the Gborbu Wulomo, Spokesperson Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, Nungua Mankralo, acknowledged that while the said customary marriage involves an underage individual, it does not sanction the initiation of a sexual relationship.



VKB/BB

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







