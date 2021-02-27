Naaga public basic schools receive nose masks/dual desks

The items were to help address some of the infrastructure needs of the schools

Dr Julius Awini, the Managing Director of the Hydronomics Limited, a private Ghanaian company has donated to public basic schools in Naaga in the Kassena/Nankana District, 100 dual desks and 4,050 nose masks worth Gh¢55,000.

The items were to help address some of the infrastructure needs of the schools as well as improve on teaching and learning, and also help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the area.



Mr Joseph Adongo, the Assemblymember for the Naaga Electoral Area who presented the items on behalf of Dr Awini to the beneficiaries said o Dr Awini wanted to complement the government’s efforts hence the initiative.



Mr Adongo said some 100 more dual desks were still being manufactured to be supplied to the schools.



He said the donor was more concerned in ensuring that children learn in a conducive environment.



"Dr Awini asked me to make sure that every school child in Naaga has a desk to sit on and learn and I am here to present the first set of 100 dual desks", he said.

Mr Adongo who is also the Presiding Member (PM) of the Kassena/Nankana Municipal Assembly advised management of the beneficiary schools to use the furniture efficiently as well as ensure a maintenance culture to help prolong its life span.



He urged the pupils to wear their nose masks and practice good personal hygiene to help curb the spread of Covid-19.



Mr Robert Ayesiyinga, the headmaster of the Naaga primary school who received the items, commended the donor for the support.



He expressed gratitude for the intervention and assured that the furniture would be used for the intended purpose while the children would be educated on how to use the nose masks.



Dr Julius Awini told the GNA in a telephone interview that it was important for citizens to support their communities to augment government's efforts to ensure the development of the country.

"I am from Naaga and a son from the Naaga Royal family and I need to support the education in the area to ensure improvement in standards".



He expressed concern about some teachers in the area who took undue advantage of the Covid-19 situation and took pictures of some school children not wearing nose masks and posted them on social media, which he described as unprofessional.



He said he would continue to support the community especially in areas of education, health and the provision other social amenities as his contribution towards development in the area.