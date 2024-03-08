Naana Jane running mate post: Alliance of Feminist CSOs commend NDC, Mahama

Prof Naana Jane

The Alliance of Feminist Civil Society Organizations (AFCSOs) has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, for appointing Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

In a press statement released on March 7, 2024, Alimatu Issahak, the Executive Director of AFCSOs, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the NDC for giving women and girls, the opportunity to witness a woman in a top political role.



“On behalf of the Alliance of Feminist CSOs, I would like to commend highly the NDC and its presidential candidate H. E. John Dramani Mahama for showing consistency and commitment against all odds and once again nominating Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate towards 2024 general election.



“The NDC and H.E. John Dramani Mahama have once again given the Ghanaians, more especially women and girls the opportunity for the second time that if we believe in our own course, we must do things differently this time,” part of the statement said.



The statement also congratulated Prof. Opoku Agyemang.



Drawing a parallel with the United States' recent election, AFCSOs acknowledged that while the U.S. elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Ghana has its own opportunity to make history.

“AFCSOs would also like to congratulate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang once again for earning this enviable nomination. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has shown that women and young girls must work hard enough and lay the foundation of competence which will become the bedrock for their future,” the statement added.



