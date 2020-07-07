Politics

Naana not capable of being called President - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority leader and Minister for parliamentary affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has watered down any possible impact the nomination of the former VC for the University of Cape Coast Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will make in the December 7 Elections.

According to the Suame MP, there are other more qualified women in the NDC who have enough political experience to take up the role of running mate to former President Mahama.



Speaking to the media, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu wondered whether the former Education Minister can hold the mantle as president should the position become vacant through death after winning the election with Mahama.



“When I first heard, I thought he was going to settle on Dr Duffuor or Nii Moi because they are economists and finance experts of considerable standing so either of them could have done it. If he wanted a woman, I thought that we have some women of some demonstrable competence who have risen through this house to establish themselves. One such person could be Hanna Tetteh who has been a member of this House, Foreign affairs minister and som other areas so she has learnt the rules.



“Another person is the former Attorney General, solid person. If he wanted women, even the previous Attorney General; even though she has some skeletons because of the Woyome issue but you ask yourself what value is this woman going to add to that ticket. Calm woman; a woman of poise and balance. She speaks good English but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket? Let’s not forget; perish the thought, I’m not wishing that, but let’s assume that John becomes the President and the next day he is no longer, is this woman capable of being described as the President of the republic? and that has nothing to do with her person. I’m talking about the quality in governance that could affect and effect this country, is she that person? I don’t think so at all”.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Communications Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says though she welcomes the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as the NDC’s Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2020 elections, gender advocates cannot vouch for her contribution to the cause of women empowerment in the country.



She said many women across the political divide have for years fought tirelessly for women and children’s rights in this country and Prof. Opoku Agyeman is not one of them.



“You can easily mention former First Lady of the Republic, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and some others in the NDC as shinning examples of female politicians who have contributed immensely to the advancement of women empowerment and inclusion in Ghana.”

