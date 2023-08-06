Naba Abugbilla donates to schools, promises to put up a secondary school

Naba Abugbilla

Source: Haruna Sumaila Abugri, Contributor

The traditional ruler of the Tansia traditional area in the Upper East Region’s district of Binduri has donated teaching and learning materials to ten basic schools in the district.

The donated items worth over Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis include; ten sets of jerseys, 10 footballs, 50 past questions, 90 mathematical sets, 90 graph books as well as sketchbooks.



Schools including Tansia Primary and junior high school, Atuba Primary and junior high school, Agumsi Primary as well as Tambiigu Primary and junior high schools among others benefited from the gesture.



Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiary schools, Mr. David Zia who was full of joy thanked Naba Alasbuudi for the philanthropic gesture and assured that the items would be put to good use.



Pupils of the recipient schools could not hide their joy as they expressed their profound gratitude for the donation.

Known for his periodic donations and gestures, Naba Alasbuudi Abugbilla Emmanuel has placed numerous brilliant but needy students in both tertiary and second-cycle institutions under his financial care.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Goaso-based Ken Hammer Group of Companies has promised to put up a secondary school in the traditional area in the near future. This he noted will boost the quality of teaching and learning in the area.



Naba Abugbilla was enskinned as chief of the area early this year by the overlord of the Kussaug traditional area, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, under the skin name – Naba Alasbuudi.