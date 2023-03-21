Nabdam MP Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane walks 4km with 400 delegates to file nomination

Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane walks 4km with 400 delegates

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nabdam District in the Upper East Region, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane has assured membership of the umbrella family in the Nabdam Constituency that he would emerge victorious to represent the National Democratic Congress, NDC, in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Addressing party supporters after filing his nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primaries of the NDC, Dr. Nawaane commended the supporters for the confidence reposed in him and assured them that with him, the victory of the party in the constituency in the 2024 elections cannot be in doubt.



“Out of four hundred and eighty delegates in the constituency, about four hundred of them have accompanied me here to file my nomination forms. I must say that constitutes about eighty five percent of the entire delegates and that should tell you how confident they are in me as far as protecting the seat for the NDC is concerned. I am bent on retaining the seat for the NDC and increasing the vote margin for President Mahama in the next general elections” Dr. Nawaane assures.



Many party supporters thronged to the private residence of the two terms MP in party colours and walked with him in a four kilometer journey from Kongo to the party’s office at Nangodi to file his forms.

Some party supporters were of the opinion that, “the NDC party nearly went into coma until the MP brought it back to life. His physical projects are there for the people to see. So it is better we make use of Dr. Mark Nawaane now and Nabdam will change in the next four years.”



Two other members of the party, Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga and Francis Sampana Zure have picked nomination forms to contest the parliamentary slot in the Nabdam Constituency slated for the May 13, 2023.