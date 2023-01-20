Nabdam MP spends GH₵80k on free surgeries for 174 constituents

MP for Nabdam constituency, Mark Kurt Nawaane

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nabdam constituency in the Upper East Region, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane has conducted free surgeries for his constituents.

The surgeries, conducted on 174 members of the constituency with various medical conditions including hernia, amounted to a cost of GHS80,000, paid for by the MP.



The initiative according to the legislator, forms part of his yearly health support for his constituents.



Speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s Regional Correspondent Moses Apiah, the legislator noted that providing free health care for his constituents has always been a dream.



“Aside from being a legislator, my primary core is to provide medical support and save lives. And I would have been doing that for my people here. And now that they (constituents) have given me the chance to represent them in Parliament, then, I have to expand it, I have to do it big. And that is what I’m doing.



“This year, I was expecting a greater number than this, but all the same, we thank God for a successful end of this edition.”

The legislator stressed that anytime he is in the constituency, he will continue to offer free consultation and medical screening to constituents.



"This exercise can’t be the last one before the year [ends]. You know I like to spend time with my constituents so anytime I come to the constituency I will continue from where I stopped,” the legislator stated.



The exercise lasted for six days and cost the legislator GHS80,000.00.



The kind gesture, some of the beneficiaries noted, will never be forgotten in their lives, adding that their prayers will continue to strengthen their MP for higher heights in life.