Nabdam MP urges government to double efforts in securing a second dose of Coronavirus vaccines

Member of Parliament for Nabdam, Mark Kurt Nawaane

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, the Member of Parliament for Nabdam has urged the government to increase its efforts in acquiring the vaccines for the second dose administration against the deadly Coronavirus disease.

He said the government should begin to look for other sources to acquire the vaccines if it has difficulty getting them from the previous suppliers.



Mr. Nawaane, who has expressed fear considering the time range within which the second dose of the vaccines have to be administered, said the government must double efforts in order that it does not become too late to vaccinate the citizenry against the viral disease.



He explained that the second dose of the vaccines are expected to be boosters which would help sustain the production and maintenance of high levels of antibodies against the virus, adding that it was very important for the timely conduction of the second vaccination.



He noted that the government's failure to secure the vaccines for the second round of vaccination could rob the country of its goal of achieving zero-infection.



Mr. Nawaane continued that failure on the part of the government could also leave the country’s hope for economic rebound in limbo.



In a statement he released to the media, Mr. Nawaane stated that the country is on path to recovery from the deadly disease with the perfectly executed first round of the vaccination. He however said any delay in acquiring the vaccines for the second round of the vaccination could lead to a possible third wave of the disease.

The statement said; “You will recall that the country was classified as one of the poorest countries and donated with AstraZeneca and other vaccines. They were received with jubilation and fanfare by the Minister of Health at the airport. As a nation we implemented the administration of the first dose without a hitch except for the 2000 COVID-19 vaccines that expired in the Northern region of Ghana.



Just when there seemed to be a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel in the country’s long fight against COVID-19, the NPP government yesterday during a press briefing stated that it has become necessary to postpone the administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for 4weeks”.



It continued that; “What we need to know is the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered from after 2 weeks up to 12 weeks. The original plan of the health experts in the country was to administer the second dose on the 8th week which was optimal; if there will be any spill over, it will be on the 9th to 12th week. The spillover will then be within the acceptable time”.



“Also, the second dose is expected to be a booster dose to sustain the production and maintenance of high levels of antibodies among the populace. It is worth noting that COVID-19 vaccine has a neutralizing effect where the virus can no longer harm you much after vaccination but no sterilizing effect as a vaccinated person with COVID-19 can infect others.



In conclusion, Ghana is at a crossroad and the uncertainty over a possible third wave from a mutant strain is real. The country has difficulties achieving a zero-infection goal. Our inability to meet our timelines in implementing our vaccination program leaves the country’s hope for economic rebound in Limbo”.



“We therefore appeal to the Government to put in the extra effort to obtain the vaccines from other sources to timely implement the administration of the second dose to the citizenry”. The MP urged the government in his statement.