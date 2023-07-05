Nakpanduri Presby SHTS gets new borehole from MP

Dr Bandim watches on as a student pump out water from the borehole

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu Constituency, Dr. Abed Bandim, has provided an additional borehole to serve the needs of the Nakpanduri Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS) in the North East Region.

The inauguration of the borehole is to augment the water system in the school, thereby serving as a relief to staff and students in the school from their daily struggles for potable water.



It will also help them access good drinking water to improve their health.



This follows a myriad of other community-centred projects undertaken by the MP across the constituency.



Dr. Bandim was joined by the General Manager of National Presbyterian Education, Daniel Ohene, and the headmaster of the school, Michael Mohammed Issah, to commission the borehole.



He said "access to water is critical to fighting critical infections and diseases."

The MP, who doubles as a Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications, said that due to the increasing challenges of climate change, water was becoming scarce, especially in northern Ghana.



He, therefore, advised the management and students of the school to ensure maintenance of the facility.



In a short exaltation, the General Manager of the National Presbyterian Education, Daniel Ohene, admonished the students to avoid wasting water and preserve the facility.



He also thanked Dr. Bandim for lobbying the government to absorb the school as part of government assisted SHSs in the country.



He lauded the MP for the gesture and described it as timely and a welcome development, adding that Ghana needs such proactive leaders to move the country forward.





Michael Mohammed, the headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude to Dr. Abed Bandim for the intervention and said the support had come at the right time.



Management and students of the school expressed optimism that the academic work of students would improve as a result of the support from the MP and commended him for the kind gesture.



AE/SEA