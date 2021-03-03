Nalerigu Nurses Training College Entertainment Prefect arrested over twerking competition for 1st years

Nursing trainees were seen twerking

Information gathered by MyNewsGh.com indicates that Entertainment Prefect for the Nalerigu Nurses Training College.

MyNewsGh.com on Monday March 1 reported that the Entertainment Prefect for the Nalerigu Nurses Training College had organized a dancing competition for first year students.



The event saw some female first-year students demonstrate their twerking abilities while some selected seniors in the school served as judges.



The Principal according to reports got wind of the event and reported the Entertainment prefect to the Police for breaking the various restrictions put in place by the president to help fight the deadly virus.

The Police moved in to arrest the Entertainment Prefect of the Nursing Training College who is currently helping investigation.



According to the Police, the entertainment prefect indicated that the first year students wanted to riot because they have paid entertainment fees but there had not been any entertainment for a month since they were admitted to the school and therefore he had to organize the dancing competition.



Police say they are continuing with their investigations and will make their next line of action known to the public when they conclude.